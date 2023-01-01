About this product
Travel into deep space with the Battleship Rig! Part of the Smoking Pounds lineup designed by Snoop Dogg in collaboration with Famous Brandz, the Battleship Water Pipe was devised from the ground up for a glass bong that is both highly functional and exceptionally stylish. The Snoop Dogg Pounds Battleship Water Pipe measures 12.5” inches tall from the flared base to the top of the sidecar neck mouthpiece. This premium hand-blown design uses triple stacked honeycomb turbine percolators within the main chamber to diffuse smoke three-fold for remarkably smooth hits. The body is handcrafted from the highest quality borosilicate glass available, with 5mm thick glass walls and an extra thick base to ensure your investment stays stable between uses. Compatible with both dry herbs and wax concentrates, the Snoop Dogg Pounds Battleship comes stacked with all the accessories you'll need including a 14mm quartz banger bucket, 14mm vapor dome & glass nail, glass dabber tool, and TWO 14mm dry herb bowl pieces so you'll always have a spare on deck.
With triple-stacked honeycomb and turbine percolators, the Snoop Dogg Battleship Rig is primed & ready to give you the most intergalactic smoking experience on the planet. This multifunctional water pipe has an extra tall fixed downstem with a 14mm male joint at the very top. A reinforced glass arm, known as a dewar’s joint, secures the downstem to the body of the Battleship to prevent breakage. As you inhale, your smoke will travel down the downstem and into the base of the main chamber where the three discs inside work simultaneously to filter each hit as it’s pulled and separated through the angled slits and holes. Two Vortex Perc Discs on the top and bottom use angled slits on the glass to redirect your smoke and spin each hit around for maximum cooling power. A highly effective honeycomb disc perc in the middle uses a multitude of tiny holes to diffuse your smoke and get things bubbling. The three percolator discs provide an unmatched, powerful filtration to each rip before your smoke spirals up the straight tube and into the angled sidecar neck mouthpiece. Not only is this process mesmerizing to watch, but the resulting smooth hits are always full of flavor and easy on the throat & lungs.
The angled sidecar neck at the very top of the Snoop Dogg Pounds Battleship Water Pipe gives this piece some extra style while working as both an effective splashguard to prevent the backsplash of water from reaching your lips, and keeping your face away from the flame of your torch or lighter. At the top of the sidecar neck, a flared mouthpiece provides a comfortable, airtight draw with every use. The design of the Battleship Water Pipe fits comfortably in one hand so you're free to use accessories with your other. Just like the body of the Battleship, the accessories are also made from the highest quality materials including 100% quartz crystal on the female banger, and premium borosilicate glass on rest. Your choice of color accents on the flared mouthpiece, 14mm oil dome, reinforced dewars joint, and Smoking Pounds Fist Logo on the main chamber give the Battleship Rig unparalleled style. Everything arrives wrapped up in a custom collectors box that's reusable for easy storage. Snag a Snoop Dogg Pounds Battleship Rig today and enjoy extra potent hits that will launch you into outer space!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯
Snoop Dogg Pounds Battleship Water Pipe
Dual Function Bong & Dab Rig Combo
Highest Quality Borosilicate Glass
Triple-Stacked Percolator Discs
1x Honeycomb Disc Perc
2x Turbine Disc Percs
Flared Mouthpiece
5mm Thick Glass
12.5” inches Tall
Dual Function
Sidecar Neck
90° Joint Angle
Reinforced Joint
14mm Male Joint
Thick & Stable Base
Choice of Color Accents
Reusable Collectors Box
Smoking Pounds Fist Logo
14mm Dry Herb Bowl Piece (2)
14mm Vapor Dome & Glass Nail
14mm Female Quartz Banger Bucket
Dual Compatible Scientific Glass Bong
Famous Brandz x Snoop Dogg Collaboration
Smoking Pounds Collection by Famous Brandz
With triple-stacked honeycomb and turbine percolators, the Snoop Dogg Battleship Rig is primed & ready to give you the most intergalactic smoking experience on the planet. This multifunctional water pipe has an extra tall fixed downstem with a 14mm male joint at the very top. A reinforced glass arm, known as a dewar’s joint, secures the downstem to the body of the Battleship to prevent breakage. As you inhale, your smoke will travel down the downstem and into the base of the main chamber where the three discs inside work simultaneously to filter each hit as it’s pulled and separated through the angled slits and holes. Two Vortex Perc Discs on the top and bottom use angled slits on the glass to redirect your smoke and spin each hit around for maximum cooling power. A highly effective honeycomb disc perc in the middle uses a multitude of tiny holes to diffuse your smoke and get things bubbling. The three percolator discs provide an unmatched, powerful filtration to each rip before your smoke spirals up the straight tube and into the angled sidecar neck mouthpiece. Not only is this process mesmerizing to watch, but the resulting smooth hits are always full of flavor and easy on the throat & lungs.
The angled sidecar neck at the very top of the Snoop Dogg Pounds Battleship Water Pipe gives this piece some extra style while working as both an effective splashguard to prevent the backsplash of water from reaching your lips, and keeping your face away from the flame of your torch or lighter. At the top of the sidecar neck, a flared mouthpiece provides a comfortable, airtight draw with every use. The design of the Battleship Water Pipe fits comfortably in one hand so you're free to use accessories with your other. Just like the body of the Battleship, the accessories are also made from the highest quality materials including 100% quartz crystal on the female banger, and premium borosilicate glass on rest. Your choice of color accents on the flared mouthpiece, 14mm oil dome, reinforced dewars joint, and Smoking Pounds Fist Logo on the main chamber give the Battleship Rig unparalleled style. Everything arrives wrapped up in a custom collectors box that's reusable for easy storage. Snag a Snoop Dogg Pounds Battleship Rig today and enjoy extra potent hits that will launch you into outer space!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯
Snoop Dogg Pounds Battleship Water Pipe
Dual Function Bong & Dab Rig Combo
Highest Quality Borosilicate Glass
Triple-Stacked Percolator Discs
1x Honeycomb Disc Perc
2x Turbine Disc Percs
Flared Mouthpiece
5mm Thick Glass
12.5” inches Tall
Dual Function
Sidecar Neck
90° Joint Angle
Reinforced Joint
14mm Male Joint
Thick & Stable Base
Choice of Color Accents
Reusable Collectors Box
Smoking Pounds Fist Logo
14mm Dry Herb Bowl Piece (2)
14mm Vapor Dome & Glass Nail
14mm Female Quartz Banger Bucket
Dual Compatible Scientific Glass Bong
Famous Brandz x Snoop Dogg Collaboration
Smoking Pounds Collection by Famous Brandz
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.