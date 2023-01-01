Travel into deep space with the Battleship Rig! Part of the Smoking Pounds lineup designed by Snoop Dogg in collaboration with Famous Brandz, the Battleship Water Pipe was devised from the ground up for a glass bong that is both highly functional and exceptionally stylish. The Snoop Dogg Pounds Battleship Water Pipe measures 12.5” inches tall from the flared base to the top of the sidecar neck mouthpiece. This premium hand-blown design uses triple stacked honeycomb turbine percolators within the main chamber to diffuse smoke three-fold for remarkably smooth hits. The body is handcrafted from the highest quality borosilicate glass available, with 5mm thick glass walls and an extra thick base to ensure your investment stays stable between uses. Compatible with both dry herbs and wax concentrates, the Snoop Dogg Pounds Battleship comes stacked with all the accessories you'll need including a 14mm quartz banger bucket, 14mm vapor dome & glass nail, glass dabber tool, and TWO 14mm dry herb bowl pieces so you'll always have a spare on deck.



With triple-stacked honeycomb and turbine percolators, the Snoop Dogg Battleship Rig is primed & ready to give you the most intergalactic smoking experience on the planet. This multifunctional water pipe has an extra tall fixed downstem with a 14mm male joint at the very top. A reinforced glass arm, known as a dewar’s joint, secures the downstem to the body of the Battleship to prevent breakage. As you inhale, your smoke will travel down the downstem and into the base of the main chamber where the three discs inside work simultaneously to filter each hit as it’s pulled and separated through the angled slits and holes. Two Vortex Perc Discs on the top and bottom use angled slits on the glass to redirect your smoke and spin each hit around for maximum cooling power. A highly effective honeycomb disc perc in the middle uses a multitude of tiny holes to diffuse your smoke and get things bubbling. The three percolator discs provide an unmatched, powerful filtration to each rip before your smoke spirals up the straight tube and into the angled sidecar neck mouthpiece. Not only is this process mesmerizing to watch, but the resulting smooth hits are always full of flavor and easy on the throat & lungs.



The angled sidecar neck at the very top of the Snoop Dogg Pounds Battleship Water Pipe gives this piece some extra style while working as both an effective splashguard to prevent the backsplash of water from reaching your lips, and keeping your face away from the flame of your torch or lighter. At the top of the sidecar neck, a flared mouthpiece provides a comfortable, airtight draw with every use. The design of the Battleship Water Pipe fits comfortably in one hand so you're free to use accessories with your other. Just like the body of the Battleship, the accessories are also made from the highest quality materials including 100% quartz crystal on the female banger, and premium borosilicate glass on rest. Your choice of color accents on the flared mouthpiece, 14mm oil dome, reinforced dewars joint, and Smoking Pounds Fist Logo on the main chamber give the Battleship Rig unparalleled style. Everything arrives wrapped up in a custom collectors box that's reusable for easy storage. Snag a Snoop Dogg Pounds Battleship Rig today and enjoy extra potent hits that will launch you into outer space!



