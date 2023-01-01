About this product
When Famous Brandz teamed up with rapper Snoop Dogg to create the high performance lineup of Smoking Pounds Glassware, they didn't forget about including portable bubblers & hand pipes. The Snoop Dogg Pounds Friendship Hand Pipe is the result of this inclusive thinking. A high-fashion hand pipe made of premium borosilicate glass, the Friendship features a built-in honeycomb screen that prevents ash & other material from pulling through for the ultimate turbulence-free journey. Available in several brightly colored glass accents each complete with a stylish flat-tipped mouthpiece, Smoking Pounds Fist decal, and Snoop Dogg Signature on the neck, the Friendship hand pipe offers both an exceptional design & superb functionality.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Snoop Dogg Pounds Friendship Hand Pipe
Famous Brandz x Snoop Dogg Collab
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Flat Tipped Mouthpiece
Sleek Modern Design
Honeycomb Screen
5” inch Length
Left-Side Air Carb
Variety of Bright Colors
Spoon-Style Flower Bowl
Portable & Travel-Friendly
Custom Collector's Box Included
Smoking Pounds Glassware Collection
Snoop Dogg’s Signature Decal & Pounds Logos
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
