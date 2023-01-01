About this product
Stay Californicated & highly medicated with Snoop Dogg’s dual compatible SFO Water Pipe. Continuing on the success of their first collaboration, Famous Brandz has once again teamed up with iconic rapper Snoop Dogg to bring you their 2nd generation of water pipes in the Smoking Pounds collection. Each of these new glass pipes are named after well-known airports around the states and feature unprecedented designs matched with affordable prices. The Smoking Pounds SFO Bong is a tribute to the 7th busiest Airport in the USA located in San Francisco, California.
Snoop Dogg Pounds SFO Bong
The Snoop Dogg Pounds SFO Water Pipe is a travel-friendly dual function bong made from thick borosilicate glass with your choice of bold color accents. The SFO features a pyramid-shaped beaker base that houses an inline ruffle percolator on the fixed downstem. This perc provides epic water filtration for smooth & filtered rips every draw. Designed with the true connoisseur in mind, the Snoop Dogg Pounds SFO Water Pipe includes a male glass bowl piece, premium quartz banger, glass dabber tool, and matching carb cap. Take flight on sight today with San Francisco's very own SFO Water Pipe from Famous Brandz.
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯
Snoop Dogg Pounds SFO Water Pipe
Smoking Pounds by Famous Brandz
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Extra Thick 4mm Quartz
Inline Ruffle Percolator
Angled Straight Neck
Flared Mouthpiece
4.5” inches Wide
Fixed Downstem
7” inches Tall
45° Joint
Beaker Base
Modern Design
Choice of Colors
14mm Female Joint
14mm Glass Bowl Piece
14mm Quartz Banger Nail
Smoking Pounds Fist Logo
Snoop Dogg Signature Decal
Glass Dabber Tool & Carb Cap
Thick Scientific Glass Beaker Bong
Famous Brandz x Snoop Dogg Collab
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
