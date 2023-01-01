Sour Space Candy CBD Flower is a Sativa dominant strain that will amplify your energy and focus to another dimension! This CBD flower from Bammmer features a distinct, tropical aroma with fruity flavor notes reminiscent of apples and cherries. Sour Space Candy CBD Flower contains a powerful 12.22% of all-natural CBD with a mix of natural terpenes derived from hemp. This Sativa dominant CBD strain is grown outdoors, trimmed by hand, and packaged with no additional additives whatsoever. Bammmer CBD Flower is strictly controlled at every stage of its production and 3rd party lab-tested to guarantee the purity and potency being advertised.



Sour Space Candy CBD Flower comes in the form of a bud grown from hemp plants that closely resemble marijuana buds. These CBD buds have less than .3% THC, the psychoactive cannabinoid found in marijuana that makes you feel “high,” and therefore will not produce any mind-altering effects or show up on a standard drug test. With CBD flower, you can enjoy the medicinal benefits of hemp without the side effects of anxiety or paranoia that are oftentimes associated with THC found in marijuana. Try Sour Space Candy CBD Flower for yourself and enjoy a clear-minded, uplifting boost that will help you fly through the day!



How to Use:



There is no special equipment needed to start enjoying Sour Space Candy CBD Flower. CBD flower, also referred to as hemp flower or CBD bud, can be smoked from your favorite water pipes, hand pipes, or even from a dry herb vaporizer. Unlike CBD edibles that need to be digested before entering your bloodstream, smoking CBD flower enacts effects immediately and is regarded as the most effective dosing method for using CBD. Vaping your CBD flower is the preferred method for exploring the flavor profiles of new strains, while smoking hemp flower from a glass bong will provide larger clouds and be most effective in terms of speed & potency.



Storage:



Bammmer is a new brand of high-quality CBD Flower that will arrive at your doorstep in a convenient resealable pouch with an included humidity control pack to keep things fresh. For long-term storage, we recommend keeping your Sour Space Candy CBD Flower in an airtight glass or metal container and storing the container in a cool dark place with minimal temperature fluctuation. For larger quantities, you can always restock or add additional humidity control packs when needed.



Get Connected:



Bammmer Sour Space Candy CBD Flower 🌿

Made from All-Natural Hemp

Sativa Dominant Strain

Hybrid CBD Flower

Natural Terpenes

Hand Trimmed

12.22% CBD

Outdoor Grown

3rd Party Lab Tested

Sweet & Fruity Aroma

Uplifting & Energizing Effects

Humidity Control Pack Included

Farm Bill Compliant: Delta 9 THC < 0.3%



Note: Flower color may vary from product photos.



Warning: Do not use if pregnant or lactating. Always consult a medical doctor before modifying your diet or using any new product. This CBD product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. These statements have not been evaluated by the food and drug administration (FDA).

Show more