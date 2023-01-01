About this product
Made from the highest quality titanium available right now, the Super Universal Domeless Titanium Nail from CaliConncted will be the last nail you’ll ever need. Titanium nails are great because they are practically indestructible and have an extremely fast heat-up time. Made to fit anywhere & everywhere needed, the fully universal design of this titanium nail works great on 10mm, 14mm or 18mm water pipe joints while it can be easily reassembled to fit both male or female connections. This bad boy also features a domeless design so you can finally get rid of that pesky glass dome. A simple and cost effective way to enhance your dab rig, snag the Super Universal Domeless Titanium Nail today from the best online headshop before they're all gone!
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
CaliConnected Domeless Titanium Nail
Fully Universal 6-in-1 Design
High Grade 2 Titanium
Easy to Assemble
Domeless Top
One Size Fits All
Practically Indestructible
Fits Both Male & Female Joints
Fits 10mm, 14mm & 18mm Water Pipes
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
