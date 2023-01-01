About this product
Sweet Tooth has renovated the old-school 3-Piece grinder with a larger than average design packed with great functionality. While most 3-part grinders of the past are tiny and limit the amount of dry herbs you can fit inside, the Sweet Tooth 3-Piece Radial Teeth Grinder uses a larger depth & width to get the job done the right way. Functioning similarly to a 4-piece grinder without the kief compartment and pollen screen, this Sweet Tooth Grinder effectively shreds your herbs from the top chamber and into the storage chamber base compartment. For those who prefer to keep their pollen and herbs together, this is the grinder for you. This Large 3-Piece Radial Teeth Aluminum Grinder has magnetic lid for a secure connection with an engraved Sweet Tooth logo on the top. Available in a variety of vibrant & captivating color choices, there’s a Sweet Tooth 3-Piece Grinder to satisfy any craving!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Sweet Tooth 3-Piece Radial Teeth Grinder
Anodized Aluminum Construction
Razor Sharp Grinding Teeth
Magnetic Top Lid
Ergonomic Grip
3-Part Design
1.3” inches Tall
2.5” inches Wide
Included Scraper Tool
Variety of Bright Colors
Compact & Pocket-Friendly
Engraved Sweet Tooth Logo
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
