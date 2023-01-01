About this product
Put an end to checking on your stash every grind with this unique 4-Piece Aluminum Grinder from Sweet Tooth. Equipped with 3 see-through windows on the middle chamber, you’ll be able to watch your product grind into its final form and always keep tabs on your inventory. This Large 4-Piece Grinder features extra sharp teeth for finely shredding your herbs to the ideal consistency. Paired with an ergonomic grip, this Sweet Tooth grinder is as smooth as it is sleek. A magnetic pollen screen is situated at the base of the middle chamber and sifts excess kief from your herbs into the bottommost chamber to collect. This removable screen makes cleaning your grinder easier than ever and replaceable if necessary. Each kief compartment includes a scraper tool for collecting your pollen and a magnetic top lid keeps this accessory secure while on the move. As is the case with all Sweet Tooth grinders, the 4-Piece Large Radial Teeth Aluminum Grinder is available in an assortment of flashy colors to match any smokers taste.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Sweet Tooth Large 4-Piece Grinder
Anodized Aluminum Construction
Polycarbonate Viewing Windows
Razor Sharp Grinding Teeth
Magnetic Pollen Screen
See-Through Chamber
Kief Catcher Base
Magnetic Top Lid
Ergonomic Grip
4-Part Design
2.5” inches Tall
2.25” inches Wide
Removable Screen
Included Scraper Tool
Variety of Bright Colors
Compact & Travel-Friendly
Engraved Sweet Tooth Logo
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
