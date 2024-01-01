About this product
Tasty Drops 4 Pets features the same high-quality ingredients and benefits you see from the Tasty Drops brand for humans but instead designed with your furry four-legged friend in mind. Tasty Drops Hemp Oil for Cats is a full-spectrum herbal hemp supplement packed with phytonutrients that work to support and promote the overall wellness of your feline. If your cat suffers from joint pain, anxiety, or general stress from everyday pet life, this CBD oil will be your godsend. Tasty Drops Hemp Oil for Cats is a 1oz bottle of raw unflavored hemp oil containing 200mg of CBD.
Cats seldom suffer from separation anxiety like their doggy counterparts, but they can be just as fearful of loud noises and new people. If you find your cat oftentimes hiding under your bed or other obscure places when new people are visiting your home, CBD could very well be the solution to reversing that behavior. Likewise, as your cat ages, the benefits of CBD have been shown to reduce inflammation and help manage the pain that comes with joint stress. Tasty Drops Hemp Oil for Cats was made to easily mix into the food from your pet’s normal diet and was designed specifically for cats using extra virgin olive oil to compliment their sensitive digestive system.
3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity & Potency
Easily Mixes into Regular Cat Food*
Treats Inflammation & Joint Pain
Helps Manage Stress & Anxiety
200mg of Full-Spectrum CBD
Raw Unflavored Hemp Oil
Organic & All-Natural
Built-In Dropper Cap
1oz. (30ml) Bottle
Made in the USA
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
