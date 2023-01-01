About this product
Traditional grinders can be tedious to empty, oftentimes making it difficult to evenly load your rolling papers and wraps while leaving precious materials stuck in the corners. The Tectonic9 Auto Dispensing Grinder is unlike other grinders as it has a built-in vibrational motor that moves your ground herb through a hidden flip spout with accuracy to help the loading process. This futuristic grinder was engineered with 28 diamond-shaped teeth for smooth grinding, an LED illuminated viewing window to keep an eye on your stash, and a rugged anodized aluminum-alloy body to provide the reliability of a traditional metal grinder.
Using the Tectonic9 Auto Dispensing Grinder couldn’t be easier. Just grind up your herb as you would with a traditional grinder, slide open the gate, flip up the spout, and press the button to start the device. After dispensing your flower, you will find your bud ground up into an airy consistency perfect for both rolling or packing a bowl. The Tectonic9 Auto Dispensing Grinder is operated by user-friendly single button controls and can last up to 120 uses on a single charge. Take a hands-off approach to your next smoke session and let the Tectonic9 Auto Dispensing Grinder do the heavy lifting for you!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Tectonic9 Auto Dispensing Grinder
28 CNC Diamond-Shaped Teeth
Built-In Vibrational Motor
One Button Operation
LED Display Light
Viewing Window
2.5” inches Tall
2.5” inches Wide
Hidden Flip Spout
1 Hour Charging Time
60-120 Uses Per Charge
320mAh Lithium-Ion Battery
Textured Grip with Matte Finish
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
