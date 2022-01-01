About this product
This ChillHit Mouthpiece is the most chill smoking accessory around right now, featuring a state-of-the-art design engineered to cool down your smoke from a multitude of smoking apparatuses. Whether it’s your bong, dab rig, vape, pre-rolled papers or even Hookah, the unique universal design of the ChillHit will meet all of your needs and surpass your expectations. The ChillHit slides comfortably into most water pipes and glass accessories with a 1” inch diameter neck or larger.
Each ChillHit features a tempered glass coil that is surrounded by a glycerin-based cooling gel that won't expand when frozen. Crafted with a silicone sleeve to ensure an airtight seal, the ChillHit attachment is designed to cool smoke for the entire duration of your sesh. The ChillHit is available in 6 bright neon colors and both rubbing alcohol & dishwasher safe making it extremely easy to keep clean.
Get Connected:
ChillHit Freezable Mouthpiece Attachment 💨
Fits Water Pipes, Rigs, Vapes, Hookahs & Papers
Glycerin-Based Cooling Gel
Unique Universal Design
Rubbing Alcohol Safe
Dishwasher Safe
Easy To Use
Multiple Neon Colors
Airtight Silicone Sleeve
Designed in the USA [San Diego, CA]
Fits Bongs & Dab Rigs with 1” inch Diameter or Larger
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
