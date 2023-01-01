About this product
Keep your smoking materials fresh with these air-tight containers from TightVac. One push of a button creates a vacuum seal by pushing out any excess air surrounding the contents. This design extends the shelf life of your herbs by preventing them from drying out. The TightVac seal is water resistant and the container is constructed from polycarbonate for durability. You can fit up to 20 grams of medicinal dry herb in the .29L TightVac container. That’s more than twice as much its cousin, the .12L TightVac. This container keeps any dry herb strain fresh for up to a year, and acts as a discreet herb container for traveling. Available in 3 styles--Clear, Solid, and Tint--the TightVac preserves dry herb for as long as a year. The 2 way valve will release gas build-up over time without letting in oxygen, keeping herb fresh. Constructed from strong plastic, the TightVac can last up to 10 years if maintained properly.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
TightVac Container - .29 Liter
Dry Herb Storage Solution
Fits up to 20 grams of Material
Maintains Freshness for a full Calendar Year
Modern Design
Strong & Durable
Airtight & Water Resistant
Preserves Flavors & Aromas
Two-Way Valve System
Push Button Seal
** Note: Lid colors are random.
** Instructions for Use: To open your TightVac container, simply hold the button on the cap and pull upwards. The button will release the valve, opening the vacuum seal. Pull the cap off the body while holding the button down and you may remove your dry herbs. To re-seal, just reverse the process and your herbs will once again be airtight and odor proof.
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
