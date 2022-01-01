About this product
If you're looking for a handy rolling tray that is a bit out of the ordinary, then this Trailer Park Boys accessory will be a perfect fit. Compact, durable and funky, this Famous Brandz rolling tray features a sleek black background with an image of Bubbles holding two kittens and “Trailer Park Boys” in bold red lettering. Every Famous Brandz rolling tray is made from durable high grade aluminum with a smooth top coating. The non-stick surface paired with rounded edges prevent your materials from getting stuck on the corners and make wiping down this tray between uses a breeze. Whether you are a die hard fan of the iconic tv show, or just looking for an awesome tray to hold all of your rolling accessories (and more), this large aluminum rolling tray by the slightly crazy Trailer Park Boys will do the trick.
Trailer Park Boys Large Metal Rolling Tray 💨
Durable Aluminum Construction
Bubbles Hand Kitten Design
Smooth Non-Stick Surface
Large Rolling Area
Rounded Edges
Easy to Clean
Collectors Item
Officially Licensed
Trailer Park Boys Decal
Durable & Compact Build
Image of Bubbles & Two Kittens
Authentic Trailer Park Boys Product
Tray Measures 14” x 11” x 1.25” inches
No product reviews
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
