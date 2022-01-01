About this product
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Trailer Park Boys Hammer Bubbler
High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Fixed Cross-Cut Downstem
Flat Base Stands Upright
Ergonomic Bubble Base
5.5” inches in Length
Modern Design
Deep Bowl
Thick Glass
Left-Side Air Carb
Hammer-Style Bubbler
Trailer Park Boys Decals
Officially Licensed Hand Pipe
Choice of Colored Glass Accents
Famous Brandz x Trailer Park Boys Collab
About this brand
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.