The Maze-X Pipe is the most recent addition to the outstanding line of coughless hand pipes from Weedgets! This spoon pipe is an upgrade to the original Maze Pipe and features a borosilicate glass bowl to make your smoking experience even smoother. Featuring patented coughless technology, the Maze-X allows you to take large, cool rips without the discomfort of hot smoke or ash reaching your mouth and lungs. The Maze-X Hand Pipe was designed with stealth in mind and is the perfect travel companion when smoking on the go. Get a piece that will forever change your perception of hand pipes by providing cool, light, and filtered hits with the Weedgets Maze-X Hand Pipe!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Weedgets Maze-X Hand Pipe
Anodized Aluminum Handle
Borosilicate Glass Bowl
Filters Ash and Resin
Coughless Design
5.5” inch Length
Simple to Clean
Replaceable Parts
Compact & Discreet
Spoon-Style Hand Pipe
Practically Indestructible
Medical Grade Silicone Body
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
