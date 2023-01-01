The Yocan Torch 2020 is a revamped and refreshed version of an old favorite, the Yocan Torch eNail. This updated version received more than just a face-lift and is equipped with the best features a portable electric dab nail has to offer. The Yocan Torch 2020 E-Nail has the same unique shape as its predecessor while sporting a wide array of new colors for you to choose from. Just like before, the new design offers compatibility with a wider range of glass bubblers, oil rigs, and water pipes thanks to the built-in fully universal attachment. You’ll also find a metal tube and a glass tube that the older version also offered (we’ll dive into the uses below). The new features include the addition of Yocan’s latest heating element, the quartz tri coil seen with the Yocan Regen Vaporizer, and the quartz dual coil atomizers used in the Yocan Evolve Plus. These beefed-up heating elements allow you to take full advantage of moisture-conditioned vapor while dabbing with the Yocan Torch 2020 E-Nail.



The Yocan Torch 2020 E-Nail is compatible with a wide range of bongs, water pipes, oil rigs, and other glass used in consuming wax concentrates. The adapter on the bottom is a removable universal adapter with three levels and can be used to connect to any 14mm or 18mm glass joint. Use it as pictured above to connect to any female joint water pipe, or turn the adapter upside-down and use it with male joint attachments! The Yocan Torch Adapter provides a great fit to glassware of all sizes and the airtight design prevents outside air from leaking through the joint for superior vapor production.



As mentioned above, the Yocan Torch 2020 delivers superior quality vapor by using the brand's iconic heating elements that have practically made a name for themselves. This portable electric dab nail comes with two premium atomizers, each 510-threaded so they can easily be removed and replaced, even by beginners. The quartz dual coil atomizer allows for smooth and effective vaporization of your select wax concentrates, better suited for those who like more flavor and a subtle body buzz. The quartz tri coils offer even faster vapor production and highly potent rips, taking the Yocan Torch 2020 E-Nail to a whole new level.



The Yocan Torch 2020 E-Nail offers impeccable airflow control through the use of the metal tube attached to the top of the heating element. Although it may seem insignificant, airflow greatly contributes to the production and quality of your vapor. The less air you let in, the warmer the vapor production is; but it also means that you get more flavorful and potent rips as you’re basically inhaling extracted vapor from your wax concentrates in its purest form. On the other hand, allowing more air into the atomizer increases the vapor density and lets the vapor cool down as the colder outside air mixes with the warm vapors produced by the heating element. Using the inclusive metal tube, you can adjust the airflow of the Yocan Torch 2020 E-Nail allowing you to customize and personalize your sessions. An airflow button located at the top of the metal tube can be pressed down to let in air and will block the air when released. Simple, straightforward, yet highly effective.



To improve flavor retention, the Yocan Torch 2020 also includes a glass tube to cap the atomizer. Unlike other materials, glass is inert meaning it does not have any immediate chemical reaction to heat. This keeps the vapor pure and clean while promoting optimal flavors from your concentrates compared to cheaper materials like weak metal or plastic. Because glass does not rub off on the vapors even when exposed to extreme heat, it will never leave a bad taste or unwanted smell in your dab sessions. For both connoisseurs and medical marijuana users, the ability to inhale vapors that are clean and are true to taste is important. It’s no longer just the flavor but the overall quality of the vapor that is preserved by using the glass tube.



The Yocan Torch 2020 improves on the platform paved by its predecessor and allows for a better vaping experience altogether. It’s a revolutionary device that’s proved to be way ahead of its time as many vaporizer manufacturers have started making similar devices. Dab with the original portable electric dab nail today with the Yocan Torch 2020 E-Nail!



Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯

Yocan Torch 2020 E-Nail Vaporizer

2 Interchangeable Atomizers

Quartz Dual Coil Atomizer

Quartz Tri Coil Atomizer

510-Threaded Parts

Universal Adapter

Superior Airflow

Multiple Colors

Domeless Design

Airflow Carb/Button

Micro-USB Charging

Portable Torchless Enail

15-Second Continuous Use

Airflow Control on Metal Tube

Flavor Retention on Glass Tube

Fits 14mm and 18mm Joint Sizes

Fits Male & Female Joint Water Pipes



Box Includes:



1 x Yocan Torch 2020

1 x Quartz Dual Coil

1 x Quartz Tri Coil

1 x Glass Tube

1 x Metal Tube

1 x Dabber Tool

1 x User Manual

1 x USB Charger

