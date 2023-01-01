The Yocan Torch XL is a bigger and bolder version of the recently released Yocan Torch 2020 e-Nail Vaporizer. Boasting a massive 2200 mAh battery that is twice the size of the original Torch’s 1100 mAh battery, you’ll get way more dabs per charge and experience a much faster heat-up time to quickly vaporize any type of wax concentrates. This new and improved battery has 3 settings of voltage (3.2V, 3.7V, 4.2V) that can be adjusted and toggled by rapidly clicking the power button 3 times.



The Yocan Torch XL E-Nail is equipped with Yocan’s latest 510-threaded heating element--the Evolve Plus XL Quartz Quad Coil. This new atomizer allows for efficient vaporization of your favorite wax concentrates and is perfect for robust, cloudy dabs at higher temperatures. Despite the beefed-up atomizer, the Quartz Quad Coil still offers flavorful hits when used at the lower temperature settings. When it comes time to switch out your atomizer, there are a total of 4 variations of atomizer replacements to choose from for better customization. The Yocan Torch XL 2020 comes in the same colors as the 2020 Torch except with the addition of a luminous glow in the dark white!



The Yocan Torch XL 2020 E-Nail is compatible with a wide range of bongs, water pipes, oil rigs, and other glass used in consuming wax concentrates. The adapter on the bottom is a removable universal adapter with three levels and can connect to any 14mm or 18mm glass joint. Use it as pictured above to connect to any female joint water pipe, or turn the adapter upside-down and use it with male joint attachments too! The Yocan Torch XL Adapter provides a great fit for glassware of all sizes, and the airtight design prevents outside air from leaking through the joint for superior vapor production.



The Yocan Torch XL 2020 E-Nail offers impeccable airflow control through the use of the metal tube attached to the top of the heating element. The less air you let in, the warmer the vapor production, which results in more flavorful and potent rips. On the other hand, allowing more air into the atomizer increases the vapor density and lets the vapor cool down. An airflow button located at the top of the metal tube can be pressed down to let in and block air making your dabs very simple to control. The glass tube to cap the atomizer keeps the vapor pure and clean while promoting optimal flavors from your concentrates compared to cheaper materials that can leave a bad taste or unwanted smell in your dab sessions. For both connoisseurs and medical marijuana users, the ability to inhale vapors that are clean and are true to taste is important. Get the Yocan Torch XL today for a reliable E-Nail at a fraction of the cost of similar devices on the market!



Get Connected:



Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯

Yocan Torch XL 2020 E-Nail Vaporizer

Flavor Retention on Glass Tube

Airflow Control on Metal Tube

Quartz Quad Coil Atomizer

510-Threaded Parts

2200mAh Battery

Superior Airflow

Multiple Colors

Variable Voltage

USB-C Charging

Universal Adapter

Airflow Carb/Button

Portable Electric Dab Nail

15-Second Continuous Use

Fits 14mm and 18mm Joint Sizes

Fits Male & Female Joint Water Pipes



Box Includes:



1 x Yocan Torch XL 2020

1 x Evolve Plus XL Coil

1 x Dabber Tool

1 x Glass Tube

1 x Metal Tube

1 x User Manual

1 x USB-C Cable

