The Yocan Torch XL is a bigger and bolder version of the recently released Yocan Torch 2020 e-Nail Vaporizer. Boasting a massive 2200 mAh battery that is twice the size of the original Torch’s 1100 mAh battery, you’ll get way more dabs per charge and experience a much faster heat-up time to quickly vaporize any type of wax concentrates. This new and improved battery has 3 settings of voltage (3.2V, 3.7V, 4.2V) that can be adjusted and toggled by rapidly clicking the power button 3 times.
The Yocan Torch XL E-Nail is equipped with Yocan’s latest 510-threaded heating element--the Evolve Plus XL Quartz Quad Coil. This new atomizer allows for efficient vaporization of your favorite wax concentrates and is perfect for robust, cloudy dabs at higher temperatures. Despite the beefed-up atomizer, the Quartz Quad Coil still offers flavorful hits when used at the lower temperature settings. When it comes time to switch out your atomizer, there are a total of 4 variations of atomizer replacements to choose from for better customization. The Yocan Torch XL 2020 comes in the same colors as the 2020 Torch except with the addition of a luminous glow in the dark white!
The Yocan Torch XL 2020 E-Nail is compatible with a wide range of bongs, water pipes, oil rigs, and other glass used in consuming wax concentrates. The adapter on the bottom is a removable universal adapter with three levels and can connect to any 14mm or 18mm glass joint. Use it as pictured above to connect to any female joint water pipe, or turn the adapter upside-down and use it with male joint attachments too! The Yocan Torch XL Adapter provides a great fit for glassware of all sizes, and the airtight design prevents outside air from leaking through the joint for superior vapor production.
The Yocan Torch XL 2020 E-Nail offers impeccable airflow control through the use of the metal tube attached to the top of the heating element. The less air you let in, the warmer the vapor production, which results in more flavorful and potent rips. On the other hand, allowing more air into the atomizer increases the vapor density and lets the vapor cool down. An airflow button located at the top of the metal tube can be pressed down to let in and block air making your dabs very simple to control. The glass tube to cap the atomizer keeps the vapor pure and clean while promoting optimal flavors from your concentrates compared to cheaper materials that can leave a bad taste or unwanted smell in your dab sessions. For both connoisseurs and medical marijuana users, the ability to inhale vapors that are clean and are true to taste is important. Get the Yocan Torch XL today for a reliable E-Nail at a fraction of the cost of similar devices on the market!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Yocan Torch XL 2020 E-Nail Vaporizer
Flavor Retention on Glass Tube
Airflow Control on Metal Tube
Quartz Quad Coil Atomizer
510-Threaded Parts
2200mAh Battery
Superior Airflow
Multiple Colors
Variable Voltage
USB-C Charging
Universal Adapter
Airflow Carb/Button
Portable Electric Dab Nail
15-Second Continuous Use
Fits 14mm and 18mm Joint Sizes
Fits Male & Female Joint Water Pipes
Box Includes:
1 x Yocan Torch XL 2020
1 x Evolve Plus XL Coil
1 x Dabber Tool
1 x Glass Tube
1 x Metal Tube
1 x User Manual
1 x USB-C Cable
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
