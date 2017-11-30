Canaca
About this product
Marrying strains from California and Afghanistan, Canaca Alien Dawg is a potent Ontario-grown indica that appeals to the canna-passionate. With sparkling trichomes and auburn pistils, its bright and dense buds crumble easily, producing a woody soil-rich aroma reminiscent of Canada’s sprawling forests. Prominent terpenes like limonene, caryophyllene and humulene add to its light but tart flavour, evoking citrus and herbs. High in THC and headier than most indicas, Alien Dawg is still nighttime bud at heart.
Alien Dawg effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
176 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!