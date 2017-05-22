Canaca
Hash Plant
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Hash Plant effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
347 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
38% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people say it helps with dizzy
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
