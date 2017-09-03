Canaca
A classic strain that originated in the 60's, most recently crossed with KC33. Canaca Mango's flavour comes from a high terpene content of myrcene, also found in mangos.
Mango effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
34% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
33% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
