About this product

MCT-based oil is made from premium ingredients derived from Canaca quality cannabis. With precise delivery, each millilitre contains 10 mg of THC and 0 mg of CBD. The accompanying oil dropper holds up to 1 ml and is marked with increments of 0.25 ml.

Please note that all our oil products are for ingestion only. DO NOT smoke or vape these oils. Please only use as directed.



