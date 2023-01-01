Discover Advanced Nutrients B-52

How B Vitamins Improve Your Plants and Your Yield



Fortunately our scientists have repeatedly run hydroponics tests, and their findings demonstrate many B vitamin benefits for your plants, including:



Folic Acid helps plants maintain healthy metabolism and DNA, but Folic Acid breaks down easily in plants especially under intense lighting, so it’s a good idea to supplemental feed Folic Acid to your plants. Tests show that Folic upgrades the weight and quality of your harvest.

Vitamin B5 is essential for fundamental cellular processes.

Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) helps your plants use and create carbohydrates so your plants have enough energy to build strong vegetative growth and to power production of flowers and essential oils. It also facilitates your plants’ use of phosphate, which is an essential nutrient that fuels flower growth. B1 activates Systemic Acquired Resistance (SAR), which is the same benefit that happens in humans when a vaccination produces a pre-emptively increased immune response to future infections. What’s more, B1 assists in root development so your plants intake more nutrients faster, and are more resistant to shock, transplanting, cloning.

Finding a B Vitamin Formula that Boosts Yield Too

What’s really interesting is that our scientists discovered that a B vitamin formula is an ideal platform for vitamin-rich components that double as yield-boosting substances.



Combine this with the crop protection provided by:



Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)

Enhances systemic resistance so your plants are less susceptible to common grow room contaminants that often disguise themselves as nutrient disorders while insidiously harming your crops.

Vitamin B3 (Niacin)

An essential substance that contributes to your plants’ metabolism and other basic life functions. Insufficient amounts of B3 lead to slow growth, poor yields and lowered disease resistance.

Vitamin B7 (Biotin)

Involved in enzymatic activity, carbohydrate energy production and amino acid synthesis. All three of these areas are implicated in the basic health and productivity of your plants.

Your B Vitamin Formula Includes Plant Nutrition for Higher Yields

Compounded with the B vitamins mentioned above, B-52 contains humates and other sources of plant nutrition that are more easily absorbed by your plants because they are administered with B vitamins. And these substances aid the transference of B vitamins into your plants.



When you’re using B-52, you’ll like the convenience of feeding its important vitamins and stimulators directly into leaves or roots. This root feed/foliar convenience makes the healing, stimulating and protective effects of B vitamins to immediately and completely available to your plants.



Another factor that makes this a winning formula is how B-52 works well for you in all types of growing systems and root zone material, including aeroponics, rockwool, soil, coco coir, hydroton, ebb and flow, and all the other hydroponics gardening methods.



This powerful vitamin formula increases the payoff from your gardening.



Follow This Simple Feed Chart Designed by our Research Team

Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7

B-52 2 mL/L 2 mL/L 2 mL/L 2 mL/L 2 mL/L

Conversions: 1 Teaspoon = 5mL | 1 Tablespoon = 15 mL | 1 Ounce = 30mL | 1 Cup = 240 mL



Note: Use B-52 up until 1 week prior to the flush, for example feed with B-52 on week 7 and use week 8 to flush, if you have a longer flowering strain continue using the B-52 and flush the last week before harvest.

At Advanced Nutrients, we do not use paclobutrazol, daminozide, or any other banned plant growth regulators in our products.



ATTENTION: B-52 is completely compatible with all pH Perfect® and non pH Perfect® Base Nutrients along with all competitors Base Nutrients and Supplements.



