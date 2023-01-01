Discover Advanced Nutrients Big Bud Liquid

Now You Can Give Your Crops The Proven Power of Bloom Boosting, Bud-Bulking Big Bud®



WithBig Bud Organic® If you’re a grower looking for a maximum-strength bud bulking, bloom-boosting supplement, look no further.



This ultra-premium, next generation Organic OIM supplement is the perfect solution to maximize your bloom phase and give you bigger, more consistent yields time after time.



Get richer harvests with bigger, denser, higher-quality flowers and fruits…



Maximizes bud bulk by providing optimal extra amounts of phosphorus and potassium, and a higher ratio of K than P because that’s what your high-value, short-day crops desire

Utilizes quality Organic OIM raw materials for building and bulking floral structures

Rather than relying on a PK spike alone, constructs a framework for flowering by supplying a rich assortment of bioavailable amino acids (the building blocks of life).

Maximizes bud bulking by providing plant-derived, amino-chelated calcium, magnesium and iron.

Delivers extra energy to plants with citrate.

Follow This Simple Feed Chart Designed by our Research Team

Week 1

Big Bud Organic 0mL/Liter



Week 2

Big Bud Organic 2mL/Liter



Week 3

Big Bud Organic 2mL/Liter



Week 4

Big Bud Organic 2mL/Liter



Conversions: 1 Teaspoon = 5mL | 1 Tablespoon = 15 mL | 1 Ounce = 30mL | 1 Cup = 240 mL



Note: Advanced Nutrients do not use paclobutrazol, daminozide, or any other banned plant growth regulators in their products.



Available in the different sizes

