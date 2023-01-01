About this product
Discover Advanced Nutrients Big Bud Powder
Now You Can Give Your Crops The Proven Power of Bloom Boosting, Bud-Bulking Big Bud ®.
With Big Bud ® If you’re a grower looking for a maximum-strength bud bulking, bloom-boosting supplement, look no further.
This ultra-premium, next-generation supplement is the perfect solution to maximize your bloom phase and give you bigger, more consistent yields time after time.
Get richer harvests with bigger, denser, higher-quality flowers and fruits…
Maximizes bud bulk by providing optimal extra amounts of phosphorus and potassium, and a higher ratio of K than P because that’s what your high-value, short-day crops desire
Utilizes quality raw materials for building and bulking floral structures
Rather than relying on a PK spike alone, constructs a framework for flowering by supplying a rich assortment of bioavailable amino acids (the building blocks of life).
Maximizes bud bulking by providing plant-derived, amino-chelated calcium, magnesium and iron.
Delivers extra energy to plants with citrate.
Follow This Simple Feed Chart Designed by our Research Team
Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7
Big Bud 2 mL/L 2 mL/L 2 mL/L
Conversions: 1 Teaspoon = 5mL | 1 Tablespoon = 15 mL | 1 Ounce = 30mL | 1 Cup = 240 mL
Note: At Advanced Nutrients, we do not use paclobutrazol, daminozide, or any other banned plant growth regulators in our products.
ATTENTION: Big Bud is completely compatible with all pH Perfect® and non pH Perfect® Base Nutrients along with all competitors Base Nutrients and Supplements.
Available in the different sizes
