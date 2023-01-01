Discover Advanced Nutrients Big Bud Powder

Now You Can Give Your Crops The Proven Power of Bloom Boosting, Bud-Bulking Big Bud ®.



With Big Bud ® If you’re a grower looking for a maximum-strength bud bulking, bloom-boosting supplement, look no further.



This ultra-premium, next-generation supplement is the perfect solution to maximize your bloom phase and give you bigger, more consistent yields time after time.



Get richer harvests with bigger, denser, higher-quality flowers and fruits…



Maximizes bud bulk by providing optimal extra amounts of phosphorus and potassium, and a higher ratio of K than P because that’s what your high-value, short-day crops desire

Utilizes quality raw materials for building and bulking floral structures

Rather than relying on a PK spike alone, constructs a framework for flowering by supplying a rich assortment of bioavailable amino acids (the building blocks of life).

Maximizes bud bulking by providing plant-derived, amino-chelated calcium, magnesium and iron.

Delivers extra energy to plants with citrate.

Follow This Simple Feed Chart Designed by our Research Team

Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7

Big Bud 2 mL/L 2 mL/L 2 mL/L



Conversions: 1 Teaspoon = 5mL | 1 Tablespoon = 15 mL | 1 Ounce = 30mL | 1 Cup = 240 mL



Note: At Advanced Nutrients, we do not use paclobutrazol, daminozide, or any other banned plant growth regulators in our products.



ATTENTION: Big Bud is completely compatible with all pH Perfect® and non pH Perfect® Base Nutrients along with all competitors Base Nutrients and Supplements.



Available in the different sizes

