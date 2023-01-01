Discover Advanced Nutrients Bud Aid Bundle, Revive, Sensi Cal-Mag Extra

Revive helps you maintain premium hydroponics crops providing your plants what they need for robust photosynthesis, respiration, full ripening of flowers, and vigorous growth. Use Revive to avoid weakened stems, discolored leaves or slow growth.



The proprietary formula rushes highly-chelated iron, zinc, calcium, nitrogen and other crucial nutrients directly into your plant’s cells to give them the maximum healing power they need…



These healing ingredients go to work immediately with your plants and…



Rejuvenating substances race into your roots, pumping them full of healing nutrition!

They thrust up into your stems and leaves, then flood them with nutrients!

New flowers and buds bloom… and… current flowers plump up juicy and larger than ever!

And now, you can finally relax because you don’t have to worry about losing your crops… and instead… you can focus on the huge harvest you were afraid was about to be lost.



How Sensi Cal-Mag Xtra Is Different

Sensi Cal-Mag Xtra is different than classic Sensi Cal-Mag because of the improvements in micronutrients like iron, as well as 20 L-form amino acids to ensure the potential of every nutrient in Sensi Cal-Mag Xtra is performing at maximum potential. Every last detail has been accounted for to make this product as perfect as scientifically possible.



It’s different from the competition in that no other hydroponic company has had the opportunity, or the brave enough leadership, to scientifically test strains of plants in the volume Advanced Nutrients has.



The Advanced Breakthrough

Calcium and magnesium are only two of many nutrients your plant needs to operate at full growing capacity.



Also among these elements is iron. Iron is considered a micronutrient, which only needs to appear in trace amounts compared to macronutrients like calcium and magnesium. Everyone knows this. The important part though is that iron acts as a catalyst for essential reactions within the plant, especially related to metabolism.



In plain English, the Advanced Nutrients team of scientists have found that with the right chelated forms of iron, in just the right ratios, every other nutrient becomes exponentially more effective.



In that case, you need Sensi Cal-Mag Xtra,the only calcium and magnesium supplement formulated with the exact Ca, Mg, and Fe ratios unique to the plants we grow. It also contains optimal amounts of the diverse micronutrients your plants crave. And, as always, you’re protected by our 100% money-back Grower Guarantee!



Available in the different sizes

