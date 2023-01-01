Discover Advanced Nutrients Bud Candy

When you give your crops the simple and complex carbohydrates in Bud Candy, you’re giving them an instantly accessible source of energy that they can channel into floral growth. The rest is stored away so it can be tapped for future ripening.



Plus, you’ll magnify the reproductive rate of beneficial microbes in the root zone by feeding them extra nourishment. This leads directly to greater root mass.



Finally, Bud Candy supplies bloom-enhancing plant extracts that increase essential oils for higher potency, better aroma, richer flavor, and sharper pigments for deeper, more pleasing colors.



Supplies a rich matrix of simple and complex carbohydrates for bigger fruits and flowers

Delivers glucose to your plants to increase and enhance terpene production

Provides an instant source of energy for plants to channel into floral growth and development

Increases your crop’s natural energy reserves–which are later tapped during ripening!

Feeds and nourishes beneficial microbes in the root zone—enhancing root mass and maximizing yields while optimizing trichome and essential oil production

Follow This Simple Feed Chart Designed by our Research Team

Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7

Bud Candy 2 mL/L 2 mL/L 2 mL/L 2 mL/L 2 mL/L 2 mL/L



Conversions: 1 Teaspoon = 5mL | 1 Tablespoon = 15 mL | 1 Ounce = 30mL | 1 Cup = 240 mL



Note: At Advanced Nutrients, we do not use paclobutrazol, daminozide, or any other banned plant growth regulators in our products.



