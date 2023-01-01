About this product
Discover Advanced Nutrients Bud Candy Organic
When you give your crops the simple and complex carbohydrates in Bud Candy Organic™OIM you’re giving them an instantly accessible source of energy that they can channel into floral growth. The rest is stored away so it can be tapped for future ripening.
Plus, you’ll magnify the reproductive rate of beneficial microbes in the root zone by feeding them extra nourishment. This leads directly to greater root mass.
Finally, Bud Candy supplies bloom-enhancing plant extracts that increase essential oils for higher potency, better aroma, richer flavor, and sharper pigments for deeper, more pleasing colors.
Supplies a rich matrix of simple and complex carbohydrates for bigger fruits and flowers
Delivers glucose to your plants to increase and enhance terpene production
Provides an instant source of energy for plants to channel into floral growth and development
Increases your crop’s natural energy reserves–which are later tapped during ripening!
Feeds and nourishes beneficial microbes in the root zone—enhancing root mass and maximizing yields while optimizing trichome and essential oil production
Follow This Simple Feed Chart Designed by our Research Team
Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7
Bud Candy Organic OIM 2 mL/L 2 mL/L 2 mL/L 2 mL/L 2 mL/L 2 mL/L
Conversions: 1 Teaspoon = 5mL | 1 Tablespoon = 15 mL | 1 Ounce = 30mL | 1 Cup = 240 mL
Note:At Advanced Nutrients, we do not use paclobutrazol, daminozide, or any other banned plant growth regulators in our products.
Available in the different sizes
When you give your crops the simple and complex carbohydrates in Bud Candy Organic™OIM you’re giving them an instantly accessible source of energy that they can channel into floral growth. The rest is stored away so it can be tapped for future ripening.
Plus, you’ll magnify the reproductive rate of beneficial microbes in the root zone by feeding them extra nourishment. This leads directly to greater root mass.
Finally, Bud Candy supplies bloom-enhancing plant extracts that increase essential oils for higher potency, better aroma, richer flavor, and sharper pigments for deeper, more pleasing colors.
Supplies a rich matrix of simple and complex carbohydrates for bigger fruits and flowers
Delivers glucose to your plants to increase and enhance terpene production
Provides an instant source of energy for plants to channel into floral growth and development
Increases your crop’s natural energy reserves–which are later tapped during ripening!
Feeds and nourishes beneficial microbes in the root zone—enhancing root mass and maximizing yields while optimizing trichome and essential oil production
Follow This Simple Feed Chart Designed by our Research Team
Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7
Bud Candy Organic OIM 2 mL/L 2 mL/L 2 mL/L 2 mL/L 2 mL/L 2 mL/L
Conversions: 1 Teaspoon = 5mL | 1 Tablespoon = 15 mL | 1 Ounce = 30mL | 1 Cup = 240 mL
Note:At Advanced Nutrients, we do not use paclobutrazol, daminozide, or any other banned plant growth regulators in our products.
Available in the different sizes
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Canada Grow Supplies
The Largest Inventory of Grow Supplies and Hydroponics equipment in North America