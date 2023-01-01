Discover Advanced Nutrients Iguana Juice Organic™ OIM Bloom

Iguana Juice Organic™ OIM Bloom has the precise ratios and concentrations of ingredients necessary for truly amazing, bud-bountiful yields.



What’s more, our proprietary quadrafilter manufacturing process ensures that Iguana Juice Organic OIM is free of all emitter-clogging particulates, giving you an organic formulation that flows easily and won’t turn to sludge in any hydroponic system.



And it couldn’t be easier to use: Just measure at the label rate and pour, since it’s only one part.



The only 100% Organic OIM 1-part base nutrient that contains all the macro, secondary, and micronutrients plus other co-factors necessary for optimum growth and yields

Contains fresh water liquid fish hydrolysate and yeast extract which is chock full of macronutrients, micronutrients, minerals, vitamins and the 20 L-amino acids that are the building blocks of plant growth

Maximizes both plant growth and blooming by providing vital plant-derived chelated micronutrients

Gradually delivers all the nutrients your plant needs over an extended period of time to ensure their complete availability during vegetative and flowering cycles.

Contains lignosulfonates to prevent aggregation of nutrients and Increase effective absorption



BLOOM PHASE Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Flush

Iguana Juice Organic™ OIM Bloom (Bloom Phase) 4 mL/L 4 mL/L 4 mL/L 4 mL/L 4 mL/L 4 mL/L

Conversions: 1 Teaspoon = 5mL | 1 Tablespoon = 15 mL | 1 Ounce = 30mL | 1 Cup = 240 mL



Available in the different sizes

Show more