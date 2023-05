Discover Advanced Nutrients Iguana Juice Grow Organic™ OIM

Iguana Juice Organic™ OIM Grow contains the essential elements in the precise ratios and concentrations necessary for strong rooting and vibrant vegetative growth.



What’s more, our proprietary quadrafilter manufacturing process ensures that Iguana Juice Organic OIM is free of all emitter-clogging particulates, giving you an organic formulation that flows easily and won’t turn to sludge in any hydroponic system.



And it couldn’t be easier to use: Just measure at the label rate and pour, since it’s only one part.



The only 100% Organic OIM 1-part base nutrient that contains all the macro, secondary, and micronutrients plus other co-factors necessary for optimum growth and yields

Contains fresh water liquid fish hydrolysate and yeast extract which is chock full of macronutrients, micronutrients, minerals, vitamins and the 20 L-amino acids that are the building blocks of plant growth

Maximizes both plant growth and blooming by providing vital plant-derived chelated micronutrients

Gradually delivers all the nutrients your plant needs over an extended period of time to ensure their complete availability during vegetative and flowering cycles.

Contains lignosulfonates to prevent aggregation of nutrients and Increase effective absorption

GROW PHASE Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4

Iguana Juice Organic™ OIM Grow (Grow Phase) 1 mL/L 2 mL/L 4 mL/L 4 mL/L

ATTENTION: (Grow Phase "Vegetative Stage") Use 4 mL per Liter during all weeks of the grow phase. Use 2 mL per Liter for small plants with 3 to 4 sets of leaves. Use 1 mL per Liter for cuttings & seeds.



Note: At Advanced Nutrients, we do not use paclobutrazol, daminozide, or any other banned plant growth regulators in our products.



