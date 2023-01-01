Discover Advanced Nutrients PH Perfect Connoisseur Bloom B

With a perfect blend of surfactant, humic and fulvic acids and a broad spectrum of 20 amino acids, pH Perfect Connoisseur also automatically stabilizes your pH.



With pH Perfect keeping the pH steady and stable, your crops no longer have to endure wild pH swings. It prevents nutrient deficiencies, ensuring optimal nutrition to the roots thanks to its powerful chelated formulation. Therefore, your crops are able to absorb all the primary, secondary, and micronutrients they need throughout the week – and throughout their lifecycle.



pH Perfect Connoisseur allows fast growth, nutrient-healthy plants, and bigger yields unmarred by nutrient deficiencies… And other proprietary growth & blooming cofactors that activate your plants’ internal circuitry to multiply the size, girth, weight, potency, aroma, and taste of your buds!



Three more reasons to prepare for your biggest, heaviest harvests to date using pH Perfect Connoisseur

Reason #1: Balance-Free pH:

Advanced Nutrient’s proprietary pH Perfect Technology automatically stabilizes your pH, ensuring your plant’s stay within their “sweet spot”.

There’s two BIG reasons why this is so beneficial:



Safeguards against stresses resulting from pH fluctuations. The pH-adjusting supplements that you otherwise have to use are strong acids and alkalis – harsh chemicals to introduce to your reservoir that result in sudden changes in pH which are stressful for your plants.With pH Perfect keeping the pH steady and stable – making it balance free — your crops no longer have to endure wild pH swings.



Prevents nutrient deficiencies, ensuring optimal nutrition. The sweet spot is where your plants achieve optimal nutrient absorption. When your pH stays within this range, nutrients remain bio-available to the roots.Therefore, your crops are able to absorb all the primary, secondary, and micronutrients they need throughout the week – and throughout their lifecycle.The result is consistent “pH Perfect” grows marked by fast growth, nutrient-healthy plants, and bigger yields unmarred by nutrient deficiencies.



Reason #2: Powerful Chelation Technology:

You get extra insurance of optimal nutrition through super-absorptive chelation.

In addition to pH stabilization, pH Perfect Connoisseur contains a secondary layer of protection: chelation.



The powerful chelation in this formulation makes nutrients more available to the roots than they would be otherwise.



This is true even under a wide range of extreme growing conditions, such overly acidic, alkaline, or mineralized waters, soils, hydroponic growing media, or nutrient solutions.



All the primary, secondary, and micronutrients are supplied in fully or partially chelated form – some even in multiple chelated forms.



So, even if the water you are using is too soft or too hard, or some environmental factor or growing error takes the pH above or below where it should be, your crops can still feed. This is because with this powerful chelation a theoretical absorption range between pH 1 and pH 10 is possible. (Although actual pH ranges in growing never vary this much—you can rest assured the chelation will keep your plants within the guard rails of optimal growing conditions.)



Reason #3: The Bud-Getting Bonuses You Can’t Buy:

You receive added nutrition and value in unique 5-in-1 formulations. With this nutrient breakthrough, you effectively get five products in one bottle:



Wet Betty: (A surfactant or “wetting agent”) which facilitates better absorption of nutrients by the roots.



H-2 (Humic acids) and



F-1 (Fulvic acid), both of which provide additional pH buffering and chelation, among other benefits.



A broad spectrum of 20 amino acids, the building blocks of life, which are crucial to the construction of cell walls in stems, leaves, and flowers. These aminos are called “the bonus you cannot buy” because no other product on the market – whether made by Advanced Nutrients or by a competitor – contains so many amino acids.



pH Perfect Technology – for balance-free pH levels always in the “sweet spot”.



… And other proprietary growth & blooming cofactors that activate your plants’ internal circuitry to multiply the size, girth, weight, potency, aroma, and taste of your buds!



The bottom line: There’s no better base nutrient for elite growers who want to get the maximum genetic potential from their plants.



Follow This Simple Feed Chart Designed by our Research Team(Bloom Phase)



Conversions: 1 Teaspoon = 5mL | 1 Tablespoon = 15 mL | 1 Ounce = 30mL | 1 Cup = 240 mL



Note: At Advanced Nutrients, we do not use paclobutrazol, daminozide, or any other banned plant growth regulators in our products.



Available in the different sizes

Show more