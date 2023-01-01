Discover Advanced Nutrients pH Perfect Micro

Using a high-quality micronutrient formula is your ticket to a rewarding garden. By combining Advanced Nutrients pH Perfect® Micro with pH Perfect Grow and pH Perfect Bloom, you're providing your plants what they need to give you a happier harvest day. It's guaranteed!



While a premium 2-Part formula like our pH Perfect CONNOISSEUR is actually the most effective way to precisely dial in the exact nutrients and ratios your plants need… many growers enjoy the simplicity of an easy-mixing 3-Part formula… and they still want the most effective formula possible.



That’s why they demand ONLY the best when it comes to:



Using 3-Part formulas specifically designed for their high-value plants…

Using formulas with the absolute best and most potent nutrients and ratios…

Using the most advanced, state-of-the-art “carrier molecules” to ensure their plants get the maximum amount of nutrients in the least amount of time…

Using the formulas which have been proven, in multiple scientific studies, to get more color, more aroma, more size, and more potency from our plants…

And using formulas which are not only highly advanced and easily customizable, but easy to mix and use…

In fact, Grand Master Growers have found pH Perfect GROW, MICRO, BLOOM (GMB) from Advanced Nutrients is the only 3-Part formula on the market which meets all these criteria.



Follow This Simple Feed Chart Designed by our Research Team

Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4

Grow (Grow Phase) 1 mL/L 2 mL/L 4 mL/L 4 mL/L

Micro (Grow Phase) 1 mL/L 2 mL/L 4 mL/L 4 mL/L

Bloom (Grow Phase) 1 mL/L 2 mL/L 4 mL/L 4 mL/L

Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7

Grow (Bloom Phase) 4 mL/L 4 mL/L 4 mL/L 4 mL/L 4 mL/L 4 mL/L 4 mL/L

Micro (Bloom Phase) 4 mL/L 4 mL/L 4 mL/L 4 mL/L 4 mL/L 4 mL/L 4 mL/L

Bloom (Bloom Phase) 4 mL/L 4 mL/L 4 mL/L 4 mL/L 4 mL/L 4 mL/L 4 mL/L



Conversions: 1 Teaspoon = 5mL | 1 Tablespoon = 15 mL | 1 Ounce = 30mL | 1 Cup = 240 mL



Note: At Advanced Nutrients, we do not use paclobutrazol, daminozide, or any other banned plant growth regulators in our products.



Available in the different sizes

Show more