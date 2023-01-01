Discover Advanced Nutrients Revive

Revive helps you maintain premium hydroponics crops providing your plants what they need for robust photosynthesis, respiration, full ripening of flowers, and vigorous growth. Use Revive to avoid weakened stems, discolored leaves or slow growth.



The proprietary formula rushes highly-chelated iron, zinc, calcium, nitrogen and other crucial nutrients directly into your plant’s cells to give them the maximum healing power they need…



These healing ingredients go to work immediately with your plants and…



Rejuvenating substances race into your roots, pumping them full of healing nutrition!

They thrust up into your stems and leaves, then flood them with nutrients!

New flowers and buds bloom… and… current flowers plump up juicy and larger than ever!

And now, you can finally relax because you don’t have to worry about losing your crops… and instead… you can focus on the huge harvest you were afraid was about to be lost.



DIRECTIONS:



Hydroponics: Use 5 ml per Litre to correct deficiencies. Repeat after 1 week if necessary.



Foliar Spray: Use 3 mL per Litre. Repeat after 1 week if necessary.



As A Regular Feeding Program: Use 1 mL per Litre. Repeat after one week if necessary.



Conversions: 1 Teaspoon = 5mL | 1 Tablespoon = 15 mL | 1 Ounce = 30mL | 1 Cup = 240 mL



Available in the different sizes

Show more