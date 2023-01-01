Discover Advanced Nutrients Rhino Skin

Provides the Nitrogen, Phosphorous, Potassium, and secondary minerals necessary for the types of plants we grow to THRIVE during the all-important vegetative phase.



Finding The Right Silica Formula For Your Plants

If you’ve tried other silica products, you discover that most hydroponics manufacturers have found it difficult if not impossible to effectively deliver silica to your crops.



You can see why that is. Silica is the main element in sand. It is very thick and solid. It doesn’t easily dissolve in water. It isn’t easily taken into plants.



The scientists who created Advanced Nutrients Rhino Skin knew all this before they started the product design and testing process.



That’s why they experimented with many different types of silica, as well as different concentrations and manufacturing methods. They found that the form of potassium silicate used in Rhino Skin produced the highest crop silicate percentages.



Follow This Simple Feed Chart Designed by our Research Team

Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7

Rhino Skin 2mL/L 2mL/L 2mL/L 2mL/L 2mL/L 2mL/L FLUSH



Directions:Use 2mL/500 sq.ft or 4mL/1000 sq.ft in 2 L of water during weeks 1 through 6 of your bloom phase. Shake well before use.



Conversions: 1 Teaspoon = 5mL | 1 Tablespoon = 15 mL | 1 Ounce = 30mL | 1 Cup = 240 mL



Available in the different sizes

