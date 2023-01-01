Discover Advanced Nutrients Sensizym

Your plants’ roots help you maximize your gardens yield when you give them a root zone filled with active enzymes that break down debris and promote nutrient absorption.



It goes without saying that your garden benefits from a convenient enzyme formula that breaks down dead material from your root zone, which creates reusable nutrition for your plants so you save money.



Here’s the inside story…



Get This Easy Way Stimulate The Breakdown Of Dead Root Material So You Save Money And Maximize Your Yields

Putting it all together for you, there’s now an easy way for you to enhance your roots, put more nutrition into your plants, promote floral growth, and break down dead organic material in your root zone.



As you prepare to get some 100% organic Sensizym and bring all these benefits into your garden, there’s one other interesting fact that growers have discovered using Sensizym.



According to what we’re told by growers, and confirmed by gardeners as well as plant scientists, is that Sensizym does such a good job of decomposing root zone debris that you can reuse root zone media such as rockwool and coco coir.



This saves you money and time, because you don’t have to buy root zone material as often. You don’t have to buy it and then pre-treat it as often. Nor do you have to dispose of it as often.



So get yourself Sensizym and give yourself the root zone benefits that translate into, vigorously-growing, maximum-yielding plants.



When you go to your store to get your enzyme formula, rest assured that Sensizym is the only one with such a broad range of bioactive, concentrated enzymes specifically researched and found to be perfect for your root zone.



Follow This Simple Feed Chart Designed by our Research Team

Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7

Sensizym 2mL/Liter 2mL/Liter 2mL/Liter 2mL/Liter 2mL/Liter 2mL/Liter

Conversions: 1 Teaspoon = 5mL | 1 Tablespoon = 15 mL | 1 Ounce = 30mL | 1 Cup = 240 mL



Available in the different sizes

