Discover Advanced Nutrients Tarantula
Work the useful microbes in your root zone. It is a well-known fact that beneficial microbes in the root zone of your plants facilitate the processes that provide your plants with the essential nutrients they need. Put Tarantula's beneficial microbes to work in your hydroponic root zone today.
Your Roots Are The Gateway To Feeding The Right Flower-boosting Compounds Directly Into Your Plants
Your plants’ roots are the key to your yield size and potency, that’s what the research shows.
Yet the first thing you notice about most hydroponics roots zones is they are biologically sterile. Nothing other than roots is alive in them.
When you focus on your roots, you might notice that they’re bare and spindly-looking. But healthy roots actually look healthy, not like most roots you’ll see. They’re “muscular,” intensely-branched, thickened, and robustly alive.
You don’t see that kind of roots very often in hydroponics gardens unless you’ve imported beneficial microbes into your root zone.
But how do you do that?
Decompose organic matter to create extra nutrition for your plants
Maximize plant growth rates and yields
Maximize nutrient uptake and solubility of minerals
Enhance availability of phosphorous and improves conversion of atmospheric nitrogen to plant-available nitrogen
One other thing… for beneficial microbes products to be successful for you, they have to have a very high number of colony-forming units per gram.
In simpler language, this means that the formula should have a high number of microbes per gram. Tarantula clocks in at just under 10 million viable bacteria per gram, making it by far the strongest of its type.
Follow This Simple Feed Chart Designed by our Research Team
Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7
Tarantula (Growth Phase) 2 mL/L 2 mL/L
Tarantula (Bloom Phase) 2 mL/L 2 mL/L
Conversions: 1 Teaspoon = 5mL | 1 Tablespoon = 15 mL | 1 Ounce = 30mL | 1 Cup = 240 mL
