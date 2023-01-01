California Lightworks SolarSystem UVB 24 watt T5 Fluorescent

The SolarSystem UVB features the latest generation high output UVB T5 fluorescent bulb. This system is perfect for a single light in a tent or several hundred lights in a large commercial operation.



Supplemental UVB- 24 watt T5 Fluorescent.

Improves resin development and potency in plants.

Used during the last few weeks of flowering.

Piggyback design offers up to 10 unit installations from a single outlet.

Covers 4' x 4' at 3' above the canopy.

UVB bulb is included.

Measures 23" x 4" x 2"

UVB_spectrum





