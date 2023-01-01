California Lightworks SolarSystem UVB 24 watt T5 Fluorescent The SolarSystem UVB features the latest generation high output UVB T5 fluorescent bulb. This system is perfect for a single light in a tent or several hundred lights in a large commercial operation.
Supplemental UVB- 24 watt T5 Fluorescent. Improves resin development and potency in plants. Used during the last few weeks of flowering. Piggyback design offers up to 10 unit installations from a single outlet. Covers 4' x 4' at 3' above the canopy. UVB bulb is included. Measures 23" x 4" x 2" UVB_spectrum
