Gaia Green Gaia Green Alfalfa Meal

GAIA GREEN Alfalfa Meal is a specialty fertilizer rich in nitrogen and potassium. In addition to feeding plants, alfalfa meal adds nutrients to enhance soil microbial activity, which contributes to improved moisture retention and reduced soil compaction. GAIA GREEN Alfalfa Meal improves the activity and overall nutritional value of compost, especially when combined with GAIA GREEN Glacial Rock Dust. This product is recommended for home gardens, landscapes, and turf, and is suitable for a full range of plant types.



BENEFITS

A great organic source of nitrogen and potassium.

Readily decomposes to release nutrients, with no risk of burning.

An excellent compost activator.

Alfalfa contains Triacontanol a compound known to benefit plant growth.

GUARANTEED MINIMUM ANALYSIS

Total Nitrogen (N)…...........3.0%



Soluble Potash (K₂O)….....2.0%



DIRECTIONS FOR USE

Gardens and landscapes: Broadcast and incorporate up to 10 kg per 25 m2 (8 lbs per 100 ft2). Apply up to a maximum of 40 kg per 25 m2 (32 lbs per 100 ft2) annually.

Turf: For single applications, broadcast up to 2.8 kg per 25 m2 (23 lbs per 1000 ft2). Apply up to a maximum of 8 kg per 25 m2 (66 lbs per 1000 ft2) annually. Water turf thoroughly after application. Only apply to actively growing turf.

Pre-mixing soil for hanging baskets, potted plants, and planter boxes: Blend at a rate of 90 ml per 4 L (6 tbsp per gallon) of soil or growing medium.

Top-dressing hanging baskets, potted plants, and planter boxes: Add 30 ml per 4 L (2 tbsp per gallon) of soil or growing medium. Gently dig into soil surface up to once a month.

Store in a cool, dry location, out of direct sunlight. Protect from frost and other climatic extremes. Seal packaging between uses.



DERIVED FROM

Alfalfa



ORGANIC Certified



GAIA GREEN Alfalfa Meal is approved for use in organic agriculture by Ecocert Canada (in compliance with Canada’s Organic Production Systems General Principles & Management Standards and Permitted Substances Lists (CAN/CGSB 32.310-2015 and CAN/CGSB 32.311-2015))



Available in the different sizes

