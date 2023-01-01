Discover Gaia Green FISHBONE MEAL 6-18-0

GAIA GREEN Fishbone Meal is made from wild ocean fish and is our highest available phosphorous fertilizer. It is a great choice to support root and flower development, or as a replacement for other bone meal products. GAIA GREEN Fishbone Meal 6-16-0 is excellent for all flowering plants, trees, shrubs and bulbs.



ORGANIC



GAIA GREEN Fishbone Meal is approved for use in organic agriculture by Ecocert Canada (in compliance with Canada’s Organic Production Systems General Principles & Management Standards and Permitted Substances Lists



BENEFITS

Slow-release source of nitrogen, phosphorus, and calcium.

Helps aid root development.

Improves new shoot development in shrubs and perennials.



Available in the different sizes

