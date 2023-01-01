Discover the Gaia Green Glacial Rock Dust

GAIA GREEN Glacial Rock Dust is sourced from mineral deposits left by moving glaciers during the last ice age. This natural fertilizer contains essential plant nutrients that support strong plant growth, and can be used on all plants in home gardens, landscapes, lawn, and turf. GAIA GREEN Glacial Rock Dust can also be added to compost piles to help optimize nutrient conditions for root growth and overall plant development.



BENEFITS

Helps re-mineralize soil.

Excellent source of magnesium, iron, and manganese.

Improves soil structure, moisture retention/drainage, cation exchange capacity.

Containing a broad spectrum of Micronutrients

GUARANTEED MINIMUM ANALYSIS

Magnesium (Mg)……………………..................………...0.9%



Iron (Fe) (actual)……….……………………………………3.0%



Manganese (Mn) (actual)…………………………….........0.05%



DERIVED FROM

Glacial Moraine



DIRECTIONS FOR USE

C****bis: Mix into soil medium before planting or top dress as below. Up to 2 tbsp per gallon of soil media.

Gardens and landscapes: Broadcast and lightly incorporate up to 1.2 kg per m2 (0.25 lbs per ft2) annually.

Turf: Broadcast up to 1.2 kg per m2 (0.25 lb per ft2) annually. After application, water turf thoroughly.

Pre-mixing soil for hanging baskets, potted plants, and planter boxes: Blend up to 15 ml per 4 L (1 tbsp per gallon) of soil or growing medium.

Top-dressing hanging baskets, potted plants, and planter boxes: Add 30 ml per 4 L (2 tbsp per gallon) of soil or growing medium. Gently dig into soil surface up to once a month. Lightly work into soil surface where possible. Store in a cool, dry location, out of direct sunlight. Protect from frost and other climatic extremes. Seal packaging between uses.

ORGANIC



GAIA GREEN Glacial Rock Dust is approved for use in organic agriculture by Ecocert Canada (in compliance with Canada’s Organic Production Systems General Principles & Management Standards and Permitted Substances Lists (CAN/CGSB 32.310-2015 and CAN/CGSB 32.311-2015)).



Available in the different sizes.

