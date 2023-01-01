GAIA GREEN Granulated Turf 8-2-3 is an excellent fertilizer is the solution for all your lawn and turf maintenance needs. Turf 8-2-3 provides the necessary nitrogen and iron required to cultivate a vibrant lawn and promote turf through the steady release of essential plant nutrients. This blend of choice Gaia Green ingredients supplies key nutrients for keeping lawns lush and green. Granulated Turf 8-2-3 is easy to spread and apply, making it a great choice for lawn and turf maintenance.

