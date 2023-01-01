GAIA GREEN Living Soil is a proprietary blend of premium ingredients designed to create an optimal root environment and support beneficial microbial activity. Pre-charged with slow-release organic fertilizers, Gaia Living Soil is the potting mix of choice for discerning growers taking a holistic, ecological approach to growing potted plants.



This soil gives your plants what it needs to achieve it's potential. It's as simple as opening up a bag and filling up your favourite container. Use in conjunction with our U-CANN Herb Thrive & U-Cann Abundant Bloom for strong, healthy plants & heavy flavourful yields.



BENEFITS:

High porosity and moisture retention for an optimal root environment.

Pre-charged with select Gaia Green fertilizers to support vigorous plant growth.

Biologically active potting mix ensures high nutrient availability and improved nutrient uptake efficiency through the power of soil microbes.

INGREDIENTS:

Peat moss, perlite, coconut coir, fine bark, composted porcine litter, African night crawler worm castings, glacial rock dust, dolomite lime, feather meal, alfalfa meal, bone meal, rock phosphate, blood meal, fishbone meal, mineralized phosphate, insect frass, mined potassium sulphate, basalt rock dust, humic acid, gypsum, kelp meal, oyster shell flour, greensand.

