Discover the Gorilla 10' x 20' x 6'11" Grow Tent

Gorilla Grow Tents 10x20 x6 are professionally designed grow tents that are ideal for experts and perfect for beginners. Double your yields with the first ever height adjusting grow tent. The expert configuration positions ducting ports where they should be. Large EZ View windows offer easy grow snapshots without compromising your environment. The doorways offer 360 degree convenient access. The larger layouts provide frustration free maneuvering. Thick material and large 10″ double cinching ducting ports make maintaining an ideal growing space a snap. Grow easy on yourself. Grow Gorilla.



Discover the Gorilla 10' x 20' x 6'11

Specifications

Dimensions: 10’x20’x6’11”

Height w/ Extension Kit: 7’11”

Height w/ 2 ft. Extension Kit: 8’11”

Weight: 308 lbs.

Canvas Density: 1680D

Pole Diameter: 22mm

Door Quantity: 6

Ducting Port Quantity: 6 (11″) 10 (13″)

Electrical Port Quantity: 10 (3″)

THE GORILLA GROW TENT Setup is the:

TALLEST – Patent Pending adjustable extension poles allow you to increase the height of your grow tent from 7′ to 8′ to 9′ or even 10′ tall.

THICKEST – With a huge thread density of 1680D (compared to 200D – 600D) Gorilla Grow Tents are up to 3 – 9x denser than ANY grow tent ever made.

STRONGEST – - Features a solid metal interlocking frame that is up to 2 – 5x stronger than any competitor’s grow tent frame. Gorilla Grow Tent frames are so strong they can hold up to 100 lbs per 4x4 or 5x5 sections.

SAFEST- – Patent Pending infrared blocking roof keeps surface temperatures cool. Dense threading and tight seals help contain noise and odor, as well as form a sturdy flood pool that truly holds water.

BEST QUALITY – No plastic anywhere. Biggest zippers on the market. Diamond reflection technology. Double cinching ducting ports. Tool pouch. Bug resistant pre-filters. Sturdy flood pool. Attention to detail EVERYWHERE.

Every Gorilla Grow Tent Comes with the Following:

100% Metal interlocking, sturdy frame connectors.

Free 12″ Height Extension Kit

1680D “Easy On” grow tent

Infrared Blocking Roof Insertion

Convenient Access Tool Pouch

Heavy Duty Flood Protection Pool

11″ Double Cinching, No Leak Ducting Ports

Thick “Easy Engage” Zippers

360 Degree “Wrap Around” Access

Micro Mesh Pest Control Pre-Filters

Easy set up instructions

Tender Love Care For All of Your Grows

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=se-tf2DweeU[/embed]

