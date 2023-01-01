Specifications 2x2 x5

Dimensions: 2’x2.5’x5’11”

Height w/ 1 ft. Extension Kit: 6’11”

Height w/ 2 ft. Extension Kit: 7’11”

Weight: 29 lbs.

Canvas Density: 1680D

Pole Diameter: 19mm

Door Quantity: 1

Ducting Port Quantity: 5 (11" Double Cinching)

Electrical Port Quantity: 2 (3")

The Original Gorilla Grow Tent

Gorilla Grow Tents are professionally designed grow tents that are ideal for experts and perfect for beginners. The expert configuration positions ducting ports where they should be. Large EZ View windows offer easy grow snapshots without compromising your environment. The doorways offer 360 degree convenient access. The larger layouts provide frustration free maneuvering. Thick material and large double cinching ducting ports make maintaining an ideal growing space a snap. Grow easy on yourself. Grow Gorilla.



Super thick 1680D fabric

All steel frame & corners that can support over 150 lbs

Super strong industrial zippers

A tool pouch, sturdy spill tray, and EZ view windows

Unique Diamond Reflective interior

Infrared blocking roof

Intelligently designed duct ports & vents

Bug resistant adjustable micro mesh pre-filters\

Attention to detail EVERYWHERE

No more compromising on quality because the best tent won’t fit in your basement or attic. The Shorty was developed by and for growers that must have a Gorilla growing experience, but just at a fraction of the height.



Every Shorty Gorilla Grow Tent Includes the Following:

100% Metal Interlocking, Sturdy Frame & Connectors.

Free 9″ Height Extension Kit

1680D “Easy On” Grow Tent

Convenient Access Tool Pouch

EZ View Windows

Heavy Duty Flood Protection Pool

11″ Double Cinching, No Leak Ducting Ports

Thick “Easy Engage” Custom Zippers

360 Degree “Wrap Around” Access

Micro Mesh Pest Control Pre-Filters

Diamond Reflective Technology Walling

Easy Set Up Instructions

Tender Love & Care For All of Your Grows



