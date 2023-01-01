About this product
Specifications 2x2 x5
Dimensions: 2’x2.5’x5’11”
Height w/ 1 ft. Extension Kit: 6’11”
Height w/ 2 ft. Extension Kit: 7’11”
Weight: 29 lbs.
Canvas Density: 1680D
Pole Diameter: 19mm
Door Quantity: 1
Ducting Port Quantity: 5 (11" Double Cinching)
Electrical Port Quantity: 2 (3")
The Original Gorilla Grow Tent
Gorilla Grow Tents are professionally designed grow tents that are ideal for experts and perfect for beginners. The expert configuration positions ducting ports where they should be. Large EZ View windows offer easy grow snapshots without compromising your environment. The doorways offer 360 degree convenient access. The larger layouts provide frustration free maneuvering. Thick material and large double cinching ducting ports make maintaining an ideal growing space a snap. Grow easy on yourself. Grow Gorilla.
Super thick 1680D fabric
All steel frame & corners that can support over 150 lbs
Super strong industrial zippers
A tool pouch, sturdy spill tray, and EZ view windows
Unique Diamond Reflective interior
Infrared blocking roof
Intelligently designed duct ports & vents
Bug resistant adjustable micro mesh pre-filters\
Attention to detail EVERYWHERE
No more compromising on quality because the best tent won’t fit in your basement or attic. The Shorty was developed by and for growers that must have a Gorilla growing experience, but just at a fraction of the height.
Every Shorty Gorilla Grow Tent Includes the Following:
100% Metal Interlocking, Sturdy Frame & Connectors.
Free 9″ Height Extension Kit
1680D “Easy On” Grow Tent
Convenient Access Tool Pouch
EZ View Windows
Heavy Duty Flood Protection Pool
11″ Double Cinching, No Leak Ducting Ports
Thick “Easy Engage” Custom Zippers
360 Degree “Wrap Around” Access
Micro Mesh Pest Control Pre-Filters
Diamond Reflective Technology Walling
Easy Set Up Instructions
Tender Love & Care For All of Your Grows
Dimensions: 2’x2.5’x5’11”
Height w/ 1 ft. Extension Kit: 6’11”
Height w/ 2 ft. Extension Kit: 7’11”
Weight: 29 lbs.
Canvas Density: 1680D
Pole Diameter: 19mm
Door Quantity: 1
Ducting Port Quantity: 5 (11" Double Cinching)
Electrical Port Quantity: 2 (3")
The Original Gorilla Grow Tent
Gorilla Grow Tents are professionally designed grow tents that are ideal for experts and perfect for beginners. The expert configuration positions ducting ports where they should be. Large EZ View windows offer easy grow snapshots without compromising your environment. The doorways offer 360 degree convenient access. The larger layouts provide frustration free maneuvering. Thick material and large double cinching ducting ports make maintaining an ideal growing space a snap. Grow easy on yourself. Grow Gorilla.
Super thick 1680D fabric
All steel frame & corners that can support over 150 lbs
Super strong industrial zippers
A tool pouch, sturdy spill tray, and EZ view windows
Unique Diamond Reflective interior
Infrared blocking roof
Intelligently designed duct ports & vents
Bug resistant adjustable micro mesh pre-filters\
Attention to detail EVERYWHERE
No more compromising on quality because the best tent won’t fit in your basement or attic. The Shorty was developed by and for growers that must have a Gorilla growing experience, but just at a fraction of the height.
Every Shorty Gorilla Grow Tent Includes the Following:
100% Metal Interlocking, Sturdy Frame & Connectors.
Free 9″ Height Extension Kit
1680D “Easy On” Grow Tent
Convenient Access Tool Pouch
EZ View Windows
Heavy Duty Flood Protection Pool
11″ Double Cinching, No Leak Ducting Ports
Thick “Easy Engage” Custom Zippers
360 Degree “Wrap Around” Access
Micro Mesh Pest Control Pre-Filters
Diamond Reflective Technology Walling
Easy Set Up Instructions
Tender Love & Care For All of Your Grows
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Canada Grow Supplies
The Largest Inventory of Grow Supplies and Hydroponics equipment in North America