The LITE LINE is the best thing to happen to indoor gardening since, well, Gorilla Grow Tent. The LITE LINE has been engineered for those who want a Gorilla Growing Experience on a budget. These indoor grow tents feature the same quality as Gorilla Grow Tent, but with a few design changes.



Specifications

Dimensions: 4’x4’x6’7″

Height w/ Extension Kit (sold separately): 7’7″

Weight: 30 lbs.

Canvas Density: 210D

Pole Diameter: 16mm

Door Quantity: 1

Ducting Port Quantity: 6 (11" Double Cinching)

Electrical Port Quantity: 2 (3")

Show more