Discover the Gorilla 5' x 5' x 4'11" Grow Tents Shorty Series

No more compromising on quality because the best tent won’t fit in your basement or attic. The Shorty was developed by and for growers that must have a Gorilla growing experience, but just at a fraction of the height.



Discover the Gorilla 5' x 5' x 4'11

Specifications 5' x 5' x 4'11"

Dimensions: 5’x5’x4’11”

Height w/ Incl. Extension Kit: 5’8″ (also compatible with OG Gorilla 24″ extension kits)

Weight: 53 lbs.

Canvas Density: 1680D

Pole Diameter: 22mm

Door Quantity: 3

Ducting Port Quantity: 3 (11″) 3 (9″)

Electrical Port Quantity: 2 (3″)

GORILLA GROW TENT’S SHORTY GROW TENT

The Gorilla Grow Tent Shorty continues the Gorilla legacy by redefining possibility in the grow tent industry. Not only does the Shorty exceed expectations as the THICKEST and STRONGEST tent on the market, it is now the solution for those facing unique height restrictions. The Shorty stands proudly at 4’11” tall, creating the ideal space for basement and attic growers.



THE SHORTY LINE HAS ALL THE SAME FEATURES INCLUDED IN STANDARD GORILLA GROW TENTS, INCLUDING:

Super thick 1680D fabric/li>

All steel frame & corners that can support over 300 lbs

Super strong industrial zippers

A tool pouch, sturdy spill tray, and EZ view windows

Unique Diamond Reflective interior

Infrared blocking roof

Intelligently designed duct ports & vents

Bug resistant adjustable micro mesh pre-filters

Attention to detail EVERYWHERE

Every Shorty Gorilla Grow Tent Includes the Following:

100% Metal Interlocking, Sturdy Frame & Connectors.

Free 9″ Height Extension Kit

1680D “Easy On” Grow Tent

Convenient Access Tool Pouch

EZ View Windows

Heavy Duty Flood Protection Pool

11″ Double Cinching, No Leak Ducting Ports

Thick “Easy Engage” Custom Zippers

360 Degree “Wrap Around” Access

Micro Mesh Pest Control Pre-Filters

Diamond Reflective Technology Walling

Easy Set Up Instructions

Tender Love & Care For All of Your Grows

