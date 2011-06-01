Discover the Remo's Nutrients AstroFlower

AstroFlower has been specifically formulated to compliment our Micro, Grow, and Bloom nutrient products. This precise blend of fossilized organics target the areas of your plant that control bud development andassists with the production of essential oils and aromatics, and increasing potency.



Can be used in soil, soilless and hydroponic gardens.

Assists with increased flower production

Boosts potassium and phosphorus levels.



Available in the different sizes.





