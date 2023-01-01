Discover the Remo Nutrients Bloom

Remo’s Micro, Grow, and Bloom bring a quality and simplicity to your garden. Their proprietary blend of macro and micronutrients provide your plants with the foundation needed to achieve maximized yield. They only use pharmaceutical grade minerals, marine extracts and the finest chelates to ensure consistency and pH balance.



Can be used in soil, soilless and hydroponic gardens.

Assists with increased flower production

Boosts potassium and phosphorus levels.



Available in the different sizes.





Show more