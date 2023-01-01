iscover the Remo Nutrients Remo's Supercharged Kit

Remo’s Micro, Grow, and Bloom bring a quality and simplicity to your garden. Our proprietary blend of macro and micronutrients provide your plants with the foundation needed to achieve maximized yield.



We only use pharmaceutical grade minerals, marine extracts and the finest chelates to ensure consistency and pH balance.



This kit includes:

1 x Remo's Grow

1 x Remo's Bloom

1 x Remo's Micro

1 x Remo's VeloKelp

1 x Remo's MagNifiCal

1 x AstroFlower

1 x Nature's Candy

1 x shot glass size cup

1 x lighter leash

