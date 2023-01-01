Discover the Remo's Nutrients VeloKelp



VeloKelp’s amazing formula is packed with vitamins and multiple seaweed extracts, specifically designed to support a thriving garden.



It can be used during in all stages of growth, however VeloKelp is most beneficial during early plant development:



Propagation: Promotes vigorous root development and assists with reducing transplant shock.

Vegetative Cycle: Helps with the generation of new shoots and appendages.

Flowering Cycle: Assists with nutrient uptake.

VeloKelp can be used as an additive or foliar spray.



Available in the different sizes.





