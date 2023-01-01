Pro-grade grow tent from Spider Farmer-Easy control of light and temperature to create the best growth surroundings for your beloved plants Energy-efficient to the fullest-By adopting a unique 1680D Oxford canvas and Diamond reflective Mylar, Spider Farmer tents effectively maximize light reflectivity and prevent light leaks Stronger, denser & thicker-The metal frame is made from hardened steel, and tents are three-times thicker and denser than ordinary tents. Stable metal angle adapter, a load capacity of up to 140 lbs Easy observation & smooth ventilation-Vents are set for all sizes of grow tent fans, and you can check your plants effortlessly at any time through the viewing window Install without any tools-Connect metal frame with corner adapter, pull tent on, put filter straps & floor tray in and job is done Model Spider Farmer Indoor Grow Tent Tent Size 140 x 70 x200 CM ( 4’x 2’x 6.6′) Installation Area Indoor Colour Black Material 1680D Oxford Cloth Frame Sturdy Steel Application Various Hydroponics Systems Reflective 100% Waterproof Yes Tent Weight 12 KG Packing Size 145 x 28.5 x 14 CM Packing Volume 0.058 CBM
