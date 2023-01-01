【POWERFUL INLINE FAN】: Made of the heavy-duty plastic housing for superior durability, the hosing is dusting proof and waterproof, oblique blades add airflow by 40%, single-phase asynchronous motor that delivers a powerful air movement, it only draws 59 watts, but puts out 200 CFM; very low noise level, only produces 35DB, this fan is silent; comes with a variable fan speed controller that you can change speed easily. The fan is ETL, CE certificated, the plug is UL certificated, safe to use.

【 HIGH-PERFORMANCE CARBON FILTER】: Constructed of the heavy-duty metal filter housing and stainless steel flanges for longevity; use RC412 activated carbon for supreme odor control and purification, carbon layer with a thickness of 38mm for greater absorption; comes with a pre-filter which helpful to captures large particles and prolongs the life of the filter.

【FLEXIBLE DUCT】: Ducting is made of high-quality aluminum and PVC, double-layer design; built-in steel wire to ensure durable performance; fully extended length: 32FT; Passed GB8624B1 combustion test, safe to use. Adjustable clamps are made of stainless steel, sturdy and solid, corrosion-proof.

【COMPLETE VENTILATION SYSTEM】: It is a complete set to provide good air circulation and remove all smells in your space, very easy to install; you can set it up in several ways to fit your needs, save money with a fan & filter combo kit that all works great together, stop buying parts separately that may not fit together.

【WIDE APPLICATIONS】: This Air Filtration Kit has a wide variety of applications, you can use it in grow rooms, bathrooms, kitchens, Greenhouses, and more. Spider Farmer promises to provide excellent customer service support before and after buying. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us via email.

Show more